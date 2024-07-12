Zimbabwe announce squad for first Ireland Test

This will be their first Test this year after two-match home series against West Indies in 2023

Fri, 12 Jul 2024

(Web Desk) - Zimbabwe have named their 15-member squad for the one-off Test against Ireland, their first against the opposition.

This will be their first Test this year after their two-match home series against West Indies in 2023, which they lost 1-0.

The Craig Ervine-led squad have named a host of other senior players including Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

Zimbabwe have also added four uncapped players to the list – wicketkeeper-batters Clive Madande and Joylord Gumbie, all-rounders Brian Bennett and Johnathan Campbell.

The one-off Test will be played from 25 to 29 July at Stormont in Belfast, Ireland.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga, Joylord Gumbie, Roy Kaia, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sean Williams

