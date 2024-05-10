T20 World Cup preparations: Pakistan to face Ireland today

The series marks the first time Ireland will host Pakistan for a T20I series

Fri, 10 May 2024

(Web Desk) – Pakistan will kick off Europe tour with the first of three T20I match against Ireland on Friday (today).

The match will be played at Castle Avenue Cricket Ground in Irish capital Dublin where Babar Azam-led team reached on Wednesday. The team is without experienced fast bowler Mohammad Amir whose visa processing has been delayed.

He is expected to join the side on Friday.

Pakistan will play the remaining two matches at the same venue on Sunday and Tuesday.

Pakistan and Ireland have faced each other in T20 World Cup in 2009 in which the Green Shirts emerged victorious. Pakistan won the match by 39 runs. They scored 159 runs losing five wickets and restricted Ireland to 120 who lost nine wickets in the bargain. Kamran Akmal was adjudged the player of the match for his 51-ball 57 and two stumpings.

Pakistan will travel to England after Ireland mission to play four-match series. The team will play at Headingley on May 22, Birmingham on May 25, Cardiff on May 28 and London’s The Oval on May 30.

Both the teams will head to the United States for the T20I World Cup 2024. Pakistan will launch their campaign against the United States in Dallas on June 6.

Pakistan and Ireland are in the same group in the T20I World Cup 2024 and will face each other in Florida on June 16. Apart from the two sides, India, USA, and Canada are also in the same group, with the top two teams advancing to the second stage.

AZHAR MAHMOOD’S PLAN

Earlier, Pakistan head coach Azhar Mahmood said that their preparations for the T20I World Cup began with the home series against New Zealand and now it’s all about putting the final touches on those preparations.

"We have clarity on our game plans, strategies and combinations. It’s about bringing everything together before we arrive in the United States," he said.

Azhar said that the team has only played Ireland once, hence, they will be a relatively new opponent for Pakistan.

"However, any team in T20 cricket can be dangerous as the match can swing in one over. The three T20Is will provide us with good information about their players and how they approach T20 cricket," added Mahmood.

Squads (likely)

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young