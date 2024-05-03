T20 World Cup 2024 anthem 'Out of this World' released

Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes collaborated on the anthem

Fri, 03 May 2024 19:25:17 PKT

(Web Desk) - With 30 days to go for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, ICC released the official anthem for the tournament featuring some of the biggest music and sports icons.

Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes collaborated on the anthem for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 titled ‘Out of this World’.

Thirty days out from the tournament, the release of the official anthem sets the tone and excitement for T20I cricket’s biggest extravaganza, which will feature 20 teams across 55 matches.

Produced by Michael “Tano” Montano, the anthem was launched alongside its music video, featuring appearances by some of the biggest names in sports, including eight-time Olympic gold-medalist Usain Bolt, West Indies cricket icons Chris Gayle, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Stafanie Taylor, and USA bowler Ali Khan among other Caribbean personalities.

The track and music video is also available on digital streaming music platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, JioSaavn, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and others.

Fans can also get into the spirit of the tournament by creating their own dance interpretations of the “knock it out of this world” dance hookstep featured in the video.

Grammy Award winner Sean Paul said: “I have always believed that music, like cricket, has the power to bring people together in unity and celebration. This song is all about positive energy and Caribbean pride and I can't wait for the carnival of cricket to get started and hear everyone singing along to the anthem, bringing the party to stadiums across the West Indies and USA.”

Soca Superstar Kes said: “Cricket has always been a major part of Caribbean culture, so I'm honoured to write and record the official anthem for the T20 World Cup. Respect goes out to the entire crew whose creative input inspired this anthem. The track embodies the vibrant culture and energy of cricket and is a real anthem for people to sing out and feel the spirit of unity”.

As the excitement surrounding the T20 World Cup reaches its zenith, additional tickets will be made available today for select matches starting at 10 AM Antigua Standard Time on the official website.

Furthermore, ticket box offices for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will also open across the West Indies today, including locations in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.