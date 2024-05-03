Match officials revealed for T20 World Cup 2024

Match officials revealed for T20 World Cup 2024

The list includes 20 umpires and six match referees who will officiate the mega cricket event

Fri, 03 May 2024

(Web Desk) - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed a list of 26 Match Officials for the first round of matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA, starting 1 June.

The list includes 20 umpires and six match referees who will officiate in the ninth edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup. This tournament marks the first time that 20 teams will participate, playing a total of 55 matches over 28 days at nine venues, making it the largest ICC T20 World Cup to date.

The elite list of umpires includes last year’s winner of the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year, Richard Illingworth, along with Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel, who all featured in the Final of the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The match referees' team includes Ranjan Madugalle, who officiated the 2022 Final, along with the format's most experienced referee, Jeff Crowe.

Crowe holds the record for officiating in most number of T20Is, having made 175 appearances, while Andrew Pycroft, also part of the elite list, is just one match away from reaching the milestone of 150 T20Is.

Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, reflected on the the selection of the Match Officials for the historic event: “We are pleased to announce our team of match referees and umpires for the historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“Within the selected cohort, we have a compliment of experienced match officials and other high performing members who have been recognized for their strong and consistent performances. The throughput from the pathway programme will continue to see the development and emergence of high-quality match officials across the game.

“With 20 teams and 55 matches played over 28 days, this will be the biggest T20 World Cup ever and we are proud of the team we have assembled. We are confident that our officials will perform strongly.

“We wish them all the best of luck for what promises to be a very exciting tournament.”

The Match Officials for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024:

Umpires: Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Allahudien Paleker, Richard Kettleborough, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, Ahsan Raza, Rashid Riaz, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Shahid Saikat, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson and Asif Yaqoob.

Match referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.