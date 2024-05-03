Sadia, Nida and Ayesha shine as Pakistan beat West Indies

Pakistan Women registered an eight-wicket triumph over West Indies Women on Thursday.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 03 May 2024 05:28:56 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan Women registered an eight-wicket triumph over West Indies Women courtesy a clinical bowling performance to claim their first win in the five-match T20I series at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

In pursuit of the 85-run target, Sidra Amin (15, 12b, 3x4s) put on a 26-run opening partnership with Ayesha Zafar.

Muneeba Ali departed after adding eight runs to the total. Ayesha (42 not out, 48b, 3x4s) and Gull Feroza (21 not out, 24b, 1x4) stitched an unbeaten 46-run third-wicket partnership to seal the victory.

Afy Fletcher and Shamilia Connell bagged one scalp each.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, West Indies lost Qiana Joseph for a golden duck and Hayley Matthews for a solitary run, to Sadia Iqbal. Shemaine Campbelle (26, 20b, 2x4s, 1x6) was run out courtesy a direct hit by Natalia Parvaiz.

Rameen Shamim and Nida Dar too struck regularly to leave West Indies reeling at 49-5.

Zaida James (19, 24b, 2x4s) and Jannillea Glasgow’s resistance with a 26-run sixth-wicket partnership was ended by Nida. West Indies Women posted 84-9 in 20 overs.

Sadia and Nida picked up three wickets each while Nashra Sundhu and Rameen claimed one each.

West Indies Women lead the five-match T20I series by an unassailable margin of 3-1. The last game will be played on Friday at the same venue.

Scores in brief:

West Indies Women 84-9, 20 overs: (Shemaine Campbelle 26, Zaida James 19; Sadia Iqbal 3-18, Nida Dar 3-19)

Pakistan Women 87-2, 16.3 overs: (Ayesha Zafar 42 not out, Gull Feroza 21 not out; Afy Fletcher 1-6).

