In a first, Women cricket players to attend fitness camp at Kakul academy

The camp will be held in July later this year

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The national women’s cricket team would be sent to the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, to attend fitness training camp.

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board told it to local media after team’s poor performance in recently concluded T20 and ODI series against West Indies. The visitors swept both series by 3-0 as the hosts could not win any match.

It is for the first time that women cricketers will be sent to the military academy for training.

Reports said the fitness training camp at Kakul and Abbottabad skills camp will be held simultaneously. Half of the players will attend fitness camp in first 15 days and remaining will join skills camp during these days.

The players will be exchanged between the camps for next 15 days.

