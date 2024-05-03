PSL commissioner Naila Bhatti quits as resignations pour in from PCB

It comes a day after Sohail Saleem resigned as Director of Medical and Sports Sciences

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Super League (PSL) Commissioner Naila Bhatti resigned from the post on Friday over differences with authorities of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sources said the board has accepted the resignation Ms Bhatti, who was part of the team led by former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi.

Naila Bhatti is the latest to step down as directors of PCB’s several other departments have also resigned since Mohsin Naqvi took charge as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

A day earlier, Dr Sohail Saleem, Director of Medical and Sports Sciences, also resigned from the post followed the medical committee’s findings of negligence in pacer Ihsanullah’s treatment.

On April 5, PCB Media Director Aalia Rasheed also resigned from her post. She had been appointed during the tenure of PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf.

Last month, PCB Director Legal Bilal Raza and Director Commercial Babar Hamid also stepped down for unknown reasons.

