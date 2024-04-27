Babar Azam achieves another T20I milestone

Cricket Cricket Babar Azam achieves another T20I milestone

He smashed highest number of fours in T20I cricket

Follow on Published On: Sat, 27 Apr 2024 21:47:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has created another record for most fours in T20I career.

He achieved the milestone while playing against New Zealand in final game of the five-match T20I series on Saturday. Babar hit six 4s and two 6s to make 69 runs in his 107th innings.

With 409 fours in 107 innings, he edged past Ireland player PR Stirling, who smashed 407 fours in 136 innings.

Indian player Virat Kohli stands at third place in the list with 361 fours in 109 innings.

