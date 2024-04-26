T20 World Cup trophy receives rousing welcome in Pakistan

The trophy was unveiled in Islamabad and it will visit Lahore and Abbottabad as well

USA and West Indies will host T20 World Cup in June

Trophy will be taken to more than 15 countries as part of tradition

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The ICC T20 World Cup trophy reached Pakistan on Thursday and it will visit a couple of cities during its stay here in the cricket-loving country.

The trophy was unveiled in Islamabad and it will visit Lahore and Abbottabad as well. It was put on display in front of the National Assembly in Islamabad.

The cricket fans took selfies when the trophy was put on display for public viewing at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.

The trophy will reach the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on Saturday when Pakistan will play the last T20I against New Zealand.

The trophy will be on display during the match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2024 Trophy in Islamabad



Check out the snapshots from the Trophy Tour in the country's capital

The trophy tour was formally launched from New York last month. The ninth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup will begin on June 1, 2024 and will be played across the USA and West Indies.

This will be the first ICC event taking place in the United States and will occur across three venues – the brand new 34,000-seater Nassau County International Stadium in New York, the rennovated Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas and the Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill.

New York will host eight matches, while the other two venues will host four games each.

The West Indies, who are the co-hosts of the event, will have matches taking place at iconic venues such as Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

The trophy will reach 15 countries across four continents.

In addition to these 15 countries, the trophy will also visit emerging Americas cricket countries like Argentina, Brazil and Canada to entice new fans to the sport.