PCB forms medical board to probe handling of Ihsanullah's injury

The medical board comprises Dr Javed Akram, Dr Rana Dilawaiz and Dr Mumraiz Naqshband

LAHORE (Web desk) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said an “independent medical board” has been constituted to probe the handling of young fast bowler Ihsanullah’s injury.

In a post on X, Naqvi said the board had decided to constitute the independent board to “analyse if Ihsanullah’s medical case was handled properly by PCB medical support team”.

The medical board comprised Dr Javed Akram, Dr Rana Dilawaiz and Dr Mumraiz Naqshband, he said.

The board would also recommend future course of action for his proper medical treatment, Mohsin said.

Ihsanullah made a big impact in last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) with his pace and subsequently went on to make his debut in three T20 matches against Afghanistan in Sharjah and two ODIs at home against New Zealand.

But after the New Zealand series, he suffered an elbow injury in April and was sidelined for remaining events including the Asia Cup and World Cup.

After a few months, the PCB said Ihsanullah underwent surgery at a private hospital in Lahore in September. It is said a doctor is flown in from England for the procedure.

In November, the board said Ihsanullah elbow brace was removed five weeks postop and he had started active rehabilitation.

However, earlier this year, it was reported the cricketer’s elbow was “initially misdiagnosed, which has resulted in a routine injury turning into a significantly more serious one”.

At the same time, Ali Tareen, the owner of the cricketer’s PSL franchise Multan Sultans, said the team paid for Ihsanullah’s expenses while he was undergoing rehab in Lahore.