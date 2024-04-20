PCB likely to appoint Mohammad Rizwan as vice captain

Babar Azam, coaches and selection committee have endorsed the decision

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to appoint wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as vice-captain of the team.

Sources said Babar Azam, coaches and selection committee had endorsed the decision of assigning the responsibility to Rizwan.

The right-hand batter will continue his role as the vice-captain even after the Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series ahead of the T20I World Cup 2024.

Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in the second game of the five-match T20I at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium today (April 20).

