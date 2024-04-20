Mohammad Rizwan breaks T2OI record of Babar Azam, Virat Kohli

He has become fastest player to score 3,000 T20I runs

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has broken the record of Babar Azam and Indian player Virat Kohli for fastest 3,000 T20I runs.

The right-hand batsman achieved the milestone in the second T20I game of the five-match series against New Zealand in Rawalpindi.

Rizwan completed the 3,000 runs in 79 innings whereas Babar and Kohli had reached the milestone in 81 innings.

Till the filing of the story, the Pakistani batter has made 35 off 27 as Green shirts are chasing a target of 91 runs set by Kiwis.

