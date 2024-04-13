T20I series: New Zealand team arrives in Islamabad tomorrow

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 13 Apr 2024 22:43:56 PKT

(Web Desk) – New Zealand team will land in Islamabad on Sunday for their five-match T20I series against Pakistan, to be played from April 14 to 28.

As per schedule, Pakistan team will train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, while New Zealand has opted to rest on the day.

Pakistan and New Zealand will train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both captains Babar Azam of Pakistan and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell will take part in pre-series photoshoot followed by their pre-series media conferences on Wednesday.

Both teams will play the first T20I on April 18.

Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on April 19.

The two sides will play back to back matches on April 20 and 21 and then will travel to Lahore on April 22.