COAS Munir hosts Iftar dinner for Pakistan cricket team

Cricket Cricket COAS Munir hosts Iftar dinner for Pakistan cricket team

The cricketers thanked the Army Chief for excellent training provided to them at Kakul

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 23:31:06 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir on Monday hosted an Iftar dinner for Pakistan cricket team at Army House in Rawalpindi.

Among others, Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi along with other officials also attended the Iftar, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The national players underwent and concluded physical training at Army School of Physical Training (ASPT) camp in Kakul, Abbottabad, said the military's media wing.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief extended best wishes to all the players in their future endeavours.

The cricketers thanked the army chief for excellent training provided to them at Kakul, and the role played by Pakistan Army in supporting the games in Pakistan.