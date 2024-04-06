New Zealand make late changes to squad for final England ODI

06 Apr 2024

(Web Desk) -The White Ferns captain Sophie Devine will return to lead the side while Bernadine Bezuidenhout is sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Sophie Devine returns to action for the last and final clash of the ongoing series against England, after missing out last three games (fifth T20I and first two ODIs) with a quad strain.

The regular captain of the side and their star all-rounder was added to the final ODI’s squad after she passed a fitness test in Hamilton on Friday, 5 April.

England have had a successful tour thus far, winning the five-match T20I series by a 4-1 margin, and securing an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the ICC Women’s Championship three-match ODI series.

The White Ferns head coach Ben Sawyer said that Devine's return would provide a significant boost to the team for the final ODI.

“Having Sophie lead them out tomorrow will fill the team with confidence,” said Sawyer. “Sophie is always going to be a big miss whenever she is unavailable so we’re delighted to be able to bring her back."

However, they also faced a setback with opening batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout being sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Bezuidenhout sustained an injury while fielding on the boundary during the second ODI on Thursday at Seddon Park, and as a result, the coaching staff decided against sending her to bat during the latter part of the second innings.

A scan has confirmed that the opening batter has sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain, requiring a brief period of rehabilitation.

“We’re disappointed for Bernie, who's already faced her fair share of injury challenges this summer,” Sawyer said “We’re hoping she will make a quick recovery as we look ahead to a busy winter of cricket.”

Eden Carson has been called up as a replacement to make up the 13-player squad for the final ODI while Mikaela Greig has also been added as an extra cover.

The final ODI is scheduled to be played at the same venue as the second game, Seddon Park in Hamilton, on Sunday (7 April).