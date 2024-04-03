India to tour Bangladesh for five-match T20I series

Three out of the five matches will be day-night encounters

(Web Desk) - The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has released the schedule for the upcoming home assignment against India later this month.

India will tour Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series in April-May, starting on 28 April. Three out of the five matches will be day-night encounters, with all the games set to be played in Sylhet.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to be played in Bangladesh at the end of this year, and the series will play a crucial role in helping both teams prepare for the tournament.

While Bangladesh will look to capitalise on the advantage of playing at home, India will aim to leverage their familiarity with the conditions to their advantage.

In the ICC Women's T20I Rankings, India are placed at the No.3 position while Bangladesh are No.9.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side qualified for this year’s tournament after finishing as one of the top six teams in the last edition in 2023 in South Africa – they made the semi-finals before losing out to eventual winners Australia. Bangladesh earned direct qualification as hosts.

India last toured Bangladesh in July 2023, when they played three T20Is, followed by three ICC Women’s Championship ODIs. While India won the T20I series 2-1, the ODI series witnessed a dramatic shift in momentum.

Bangladesh registered their first-ever victory against India in Women’s ODIs by winning the series opener.

However, the visitors bounced back in the next game, leading to a series-deciding encounter. The last game ended in a tie after Bangladesh bowled India out for 225 in their chase of 226, with just three balls to spare. As a result, both teams ended up sharing the series.