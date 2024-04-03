Army chief Asim Munir invites cricketers for Iftaar dinner

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Army chief Gen Asim Munir has invited the cricketers currently getting training at Kakul Academy for Iftaar dinner.

The national team’s fitness training in the academy will conclude on April 7. The players will leave Abbottabad for Rawalpindi and have Iftaar dinner with the army chief.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi visited Kakul on Monday to personally observe the ongoing fitness camp being conducted by trainers from the Pakistan Army ahead of Pakistan's T20 series against New Zealand.

The visit aimed at gathering firsthand insights into the training camp and to extend gratitude to the army for their invaluable support in organising the camp.

The fitness camp has been instrumental in enhancing the physical capabilities of Pakistan's T20 players, ensuring they are in optimal condition for the forthcoming cricketing assignments which also include ICC T20 World Cup in June this year.

The chairman also took the opportunity to interact with the players, personally commending them for their dedication and active participation in the camp.

He expressed satisfaction over the players' enthusiasm and commitment towards enhancing their fitness levels.