T20 series: New Zealand name squad for Pakistan sans senior players

Michael Bracewell has been appointed to lead the Kiwis in the series scheduled to begin on April 18

LAHORE (Web Desk) – New Zealand on Wednesday announced a depleted squad for a five-match T20 series against Pakistan.

As nine senior players are busy playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) and county cricket, Michael Bracewell has been appointed to lead the Kiwis in the series scheduled to begin on April 18.

The Pakistan series will be debut for all-rounder Bracewell as captain. He has been out of international cricket since March last year with a ruptured Achilles and then with a broken finger.

He has made a spectacular return to cricket, claiming his best first-class figures with the ball in his first match back in the Plunket Shield.

Tim Robinson and Will O’Rourke have been selected in the squad for the first time. O'Rourke has impressed on debut with the Test side against South Africa in February, while Robinson was picked after piling runs for Wellington in the domestic Super Smash competition.

The team misses top players Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner and Kane Williamson who are playing the IPL.

Similarly, Will Young is busy with a winter contract with Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, while Tom Latham who is awaiting the birth of his second child. Colin Munro was also unavailable for selection.

The leading wickettaker in T20, Tim Southee, has been rested following a busy playing schedule across formats.

The Kiwis embark upon the mission on April 12 and will face Pakistan in three matches in Rawalpindi and two in Lahore from April 18.

THE SQUAD

Michael Bracewell (captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.