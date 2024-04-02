Pakistan women probables camp commences in Karachi

Cricket Cricket Pakistan women probables camp commences in Karachi

On 13 April, the squad will assemble in Karachi to prepare for West Indies series

Follow on Published On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 23:54:04 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan women probables camp for West Indies series started today at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi. A 20-member contingent of players are taking part in the camp.

The players will undergo the camp in Karachi till 8 April and disperse to their native cities the next day to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. On 13 April, the squad will assemble in Karachi to prepare for West Indies series which starts on 18 April. The bilateral series includes three ODIs – part of ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 and five T20Is.

Talking to PCB digital, interim head coach Mauhtashim Rashid said: “We had a good series against New Zealand and after that series our target was to bring improvement in the fitness of players. After the series we got time to work on players individually. We have added two new coaches to the support staff, and their presence will enhance our team's performance in the upcoming series.

“We had a good domestic season this year, which helped senior and young players to perform and get back to the side. The players who are making a comeback in the camp are the ones who have performed well in the T20 domestic event. We are also organising a one-day tournament this month, which will surely create a healthy competition among the national and junior players and it is heartening to see an increase in the pool of players. This increase in pool of players was the need of the hour and it will help us to make two separate teams for ODIs and T20Is.

“The camp for the upcoming West Indies series is organised in such a manner where we will work on players’ skills. We will challenge the players by giving them different match scenarios, will also organise different practice games, which will help the players to test their skills and achieve the targets assigned to them.”

Probables:

Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gul Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.