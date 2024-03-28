Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series tickets to go on sale from Friday

Cricket Cricket Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series tickets to go on sale from Friday

The tickets for Rawalpindi-leg will be available at a minimum cost of Rs500 (Premium)

Follow on Published On: Thu, 28 Mar 2024 16:17:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The tickets for the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will go on sale from Friday, 29 March.

The series will be played in Rawalpindi (18, 20 and 21 April) and Lahore (25 and 27 April). The matches are set to begin at 730pm.

In the first phase, the pre-booking of the online tickets will start on Friday at 5pm at pcb.tcs.com.pk. The sale of physical tickets along with outlet addresses will be announced in due course.

The tickets for Rawalpindi-leg will be available at a minimum cost of PKR 500 (Premium) and the maximum available at PKR 7,500 (VVIP Gallery). Additionally, the hospitality seats will be available at a maximum amount of PKR 15,000 except for the first T20I where the hospitality seats will be available for PKR 12,000.

For the Lahore leg, ticket prices start at PKR 300 for General seating and the maximum at PKR 6,000 for the fourth T20I while PKR 7,000 for the fifth T20I (VVIP Gallery).

Also, hospitality boxes located at the Far-End building will be available for purchase in Lahore. The hospitality box for Thursday’s (25 April) encounter will be available at PKR 600,000, while the box for Saturday’s (27 April) match will be available at PKR 700,000.