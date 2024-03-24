Mohammad Amir also takes back retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

A day earlier, Imad Wasim came out of retirement

Updated On: Sun, 24 Mar 2024 20:16:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has declared himself available for selection into the Pakistan side for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

The event will begin from June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

The fast bowler said he felt mentally tormented when he announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2020, following his final T20I match for Pakistan against England.

"I still dream to play for Pakistan!" Amir, 31, said in a post on social media.

"Life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions. There have been a few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan, and after discussing with family and well wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming T20 WC.

“I want do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspiration," he added.

Amir most recently played the 2024 PSL, where he finished with 10 wickets in nine games with an economy of 8.41 for Quetta Gladiators.

His announcement comes a day after allrounder Imad Wasim reversed his retirement and also made himself available for selection for the T20 World Cup.

