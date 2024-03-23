Former PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away aged 89

Updated On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 13:25:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan passed away in Lahore on Saturday. He was 89. His burial would be held in Karachi, said the family sources.

He was also a diplomat and served as foreign secretary of Pakistan.

Shaharyar Khan served as the chairman of PCB for two different terms, from December 2003 to October 2006 and from August 2014 to August 2017.

He also worked as team manager of the Pakistan National Men’s team during the 1999 tour of India and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003.

The PCB paid heartfelt condolences to Shaharyar Khan's family on his sad demise and said that he would always be remembered for playing his vital role in bringing cricket back to Pakistan during the last decade.

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also expressed grief over the demise of Shaharyar Khan.

“On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan.

He was a fine administrator and served Pakistan cricket with utmost dedication,” Naqvi said in a message.

“Pakistan Cricket will stay indebted to the late Shaharyar Khan for his commendable role as head of the board and for his services in the growth and development of game in the country,” he added.