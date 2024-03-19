Winning shot player Hunain Shah gets emotional, tears up in field

His performance has been outstanding

Published On: Tue, 19 Mar 2024 03:18:42 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In the final match of PSL season 9, Hunain Shah, who played the winning shot against Multan Sultans, got emotional and burst into tears in the field.

Islamabad United won the title for the third time after defeating Multan Sultans in a thrilling match in the final match of Pakistan Super League Season 9 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Multan Sultans captain Muhammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to bat first in the final match and scored 159 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Islamabad United achieved the target of 160 runs on the last ball.

After hitting the winning shot in the final match of the mega event, Hunain Shah, the younger brother of Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah, could not control his emotions while captain Shadab Khan and other teammates consoled him.

Haneen Shah was selected for the first time by Islamabad United in PSL Season 9 and his team became the champion for the third time, overall Hunain Shah's performance in this season has been outstanding.

