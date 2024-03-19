Islamabad United clinch PSL trophy in thriller win against Multan Sultans

Cricket Cricket Islamabad United clinch PSL trophy in thriller win against Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans had set the target of 160 for Islamabad United

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Mar 2024 01:07:11 PKT

KARACHI: (Dunya News) In the final match of HBL PSL Season 9, Islamabad United won the title of champions for the third time after defeating Multan Sultans by 2 wickets.

In the final match of the Pakistan Super League Season 9 at the National Stadium in Karachi, Multan Sultans captain Muhammad Rizwan won the toss and batted first, scoring 159 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro opened the batting on behalf of Islamabad United in pursuit of the target, the opening of both did not last long and Colin Munro was dismissed on the ball of Khushdal Shah for a total score of 26 runs.

Agha Salman, who came after Munro, could not support Martin Guptill at the crease for a long time and returned to the pavilion after scoring 10 runs off only 11 balls.

Azam Khan, the fifth-placed batsman, put up resistance along with Martin Guptill and took the team's total to 102, but then Martin Guptill was run out with 50 off 32 balls.

Shortly after Guptill's dismissal, Azam Khan was also caught out by Rizwan off Usama Mir.

After Faheem Ashraf's dismissal, Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah completed the target on the last ball, Imad Wasim scored 19 runs and Naseem Shah played an innings of 17 runs. 2, 2, David Wiley, Osama Mir and Muhammad Ali each dismissed a player.

On behalf of Multan Sultans, Usman Khan was the top scorer by scoring 57 runs, Muhammad Rizwan scored 26 runs and Khushdil Shah scored 11 runs, Yasir Khan and David Wali scored 6 runs, 6 runs and Imad Wasim scored 5 runs on behalf of Islamabad United. Shadab Khan dismissed 3 players.

