PM felicitates Islamabad United for winning PSL final

Praises PCB, security forces, organisers and fans for successful super league

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Islamabad United for winning the Pakistan Super League final.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to PCB, security forces, organisers and fans for the successful conduct of Pakistan Super League Season 9.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that in the final match, Islamabad United and Multan Sultans played a great game.

The series saw great competition and great sportsmanship, the PM said. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said PSL has revived international cricket in Pakistan.

He said he is grateful to the international players who participated in PSL.

Islamabad United won the title for the third time by defeating Multan Sultans in the final match of Pakistan Super League at National Stadium in Karachi.