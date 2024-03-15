New Zealand, South Africa cricket teams to visit Pakistan for tri-series next year

Both sides confirmed their participation in a meeting with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Dubai

DUBAI (Dunya News) – The cricket teams of New Zealand and South Africa will travel to Pakistan to participate in the tri-series tournament next year.

All matters related to tri-series, which would be held in February 2025, have been finalised as Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with New Zealand Cricket chief Roger Twose and South Africa’s Lawson Naidoo in Dubai on sidelines of the ICC moot.

The teams of the both countries would reach Pakistan in January 2025.

Mr Naqvi thanked the heads of the New Zealand and South Africa cricket for agreeing to play tri-series tournament in Pakistan. He also invited Twose and Naidoo to visit Pakistan.

He said Pakistan would host the series for first time after the gap of several years.

Meanwhile, the South Asian country is also scheduled to host Champions Trophy 2025. Top eight teams of the recently concluded ODI World Cup will take part in it.

