Akeal Hosein takes first hat-trick of PSL 9
Cricket
He dismissed Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz and Luke Wood in match against Zalmi
RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Quetta Gladiators spinner Akeal Hosein on Friday bagged the first hat-trick of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9).
The left-arm spinner achieved the milestone while bowling against Peshawar Zalmi in a crucial match of the tournament.
He demolished the Zalmi’s lower-middle order with his magical bowling spell. He dismissed Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz and Luke Wood to claim the first hat-trick of this season.
He took total four wickets in the match as he had also removed Babar Azam for 53.