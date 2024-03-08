Akeal Hosein takes first hat-trick of PSL 9

He dismissed Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz and Luke Wood in match against Zalmi

Follow on Published On: Fri, 08 Mar 2024 20:48:54 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Quetta Gladiators spinner Akeal Hosein on Friday bagged the first hat-trick of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9).

The left-arm spinner achieved the milestone while bowling against Peshawar Zalmi in a crucial match of the tournament.

He demolished the Zalmi’s lower-middle order with his magical bowling spell. He dismissed Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz and Luke Wood to claim the first hat-trick of this season.

He took total four wickets in the match as he had also removed Babar Azam for 53.

