PSL 9: Quetta and Peshawar to fight for survival

Quetta is placed at third spot while Peshawar is at fourth on the points table

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – It’s do or die for Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi on Friday night as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 early round enter an interesting phase.

Quetta is placed at third spot while Peshawar is at fourth on the points table. Interestingly, both have nine points but Quetta have an edge over Peshawar as the former have played less matches that the latter.

Peshawar must have to win today’s match they will have only opportunity left as they have to face Karachi Kings in their last round-robin fixture.

However, Quetta have two more matches – against Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans.

Karachi, who lost to Islamabad United last night, should win their remaining two matches against Lahore and Peshawar to stay in contention for a place in playoffs. Moreover, Karachi will qualify if Zalmi, United or Gladiators lose all of their remaining matches.

Islamabad United’s path is relatively straightforward since they will qualify for the playoffs if they win their last match against Multan Sultans.

Defending champions Lahore are already out of the race for playoffs.

