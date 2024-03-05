Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland is in love with Pakistan

Erin Holland is currently in Pakistan to cover the ongoing PSL season 9

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Australian sports presenter Erin Holland is having a good time exploring different places in Pakistan these days.

Erin Holland is currently in Pakistan to cover the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9. She took a trip around the port city of Karachi on a rickshaw the other day.

The TV personality is keenly interested in exploring Pakistan as she is frequently asking about famous places in the country.

The model-turned-singer visited the downtown city on a rickshaw ride and truly enjoyed her journey.

Taking to Instagram, Erin posted some pictures of her quality time spent in the port city.

“GET IN, CHALO!”, she captioned the post while sharing her thrilling pictures from her rickshaw ride.

The pictures included a close-up of a rickshaw and some random shots of the city's buildings.

It seems that the Australian presenter is obsessed with Pakistan as she has earlier shared her pictures when she was in Multan for PSL matches.

Earlier, Erin visited the historical shrine of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam during her stay in the “City of Saints”.

She also shared her pictures from Multan when she paid respect at the shrine of Shah Rukn-e-Alam.

“When you google ‘what to see in Multan,’ the tomb of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam is the first thing that comes up… and boy, it didn’t disappoint,” she captioned her post while sharing some pictures from Multan.

PSL 9 is in full swing with matches being played in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The opening match was played in Lahore while the event would be concluded with the final match in Karachi.