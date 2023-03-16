Erin Holland mesmerises fans by speaking Urdu in her inimitable style

16 March,2023 06:39 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter Erin Holland known for her unique style mesmerised fans by speaking Urdu in her inimitable style.

Australian citizen Ms Holland is visiting Pakistan for several years and she was also seen wearing traditional Pakistani dresses during PSL matches.

Ms Holland visited historical places in Lahore and shared her admiration for Badshahi Mosque saying, “Some places make us wonder and Badshahi Mosque is one of those places”.

Ms Holland tried speaking Urdu in her unique style, she pronounced numerals from 1-10 and several Urdu sentences.

Netizens admired her inimitable style.

