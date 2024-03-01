Wasim Akram reveals reason behind lack of buzz for PSL matches in Karachi

Wasim Akram reveals reason behind lack of buzz for PSL matches in Karachi

Says traffic issues need to be resolved

Fri, 01 Mar 2024 18:04:59 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Cricket legend Wasim Akram has pointed out the reason that led to decrease in interest of fans in Karachi-leg of the Pakistan Super League season nine (PSL 9).

The former pacer found out it after he along with ex-skipper Misbahul Haq and others got stuck in traffic jam in the southern port city of Karachi.

Actor Fakhar-e-Alam shared a video on social media platform, revealing their “terrible experience” on Karachi roads while going to the National Stadium for the PSL match.

In the video, Akram says: “We remained stuck in traffic for one and half hour and it took another hour after taking U-turn”.

“Now, I have understood why people avoid going to stadium to watch the match. When we could not make to the stadium, how the fans can,” he said while criticizing the strategy of placing the containers for road blocks.

“We need to resolve these issues,” he asserted.

The PSL has been a electrifying event for cricket fans in Karachi but this year a different atmosphere prevailed in stadium where empty stands were observed during the matches.

The cricket event received overwhelming response in Lahore and Multan.

