PTV Sports stops broadcasting PAK vs AUS Test series over betting companies ads

The second game of the three-match Test series began earlier in the day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTV Sports, the state-run sports channel, has halted the broadcasting of the ongoing three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia due to advertisement of surrogating betting companies.

It said in a statement that the decision to discontinue the service has been taken in line with the government policy against the promotion of the betting companies.

The broadcasting of the cricket match will be restored once the issue in this regard is settled with the broadcaster.

The second match between Pakistan and Australia started on Tuesday in Melbourne with the hosts finishing the rain-impacted opening day at 187-3 after the visitors opted to bowl first.

