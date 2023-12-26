Bangladesh have one eye on T20 World Cup ahead of New Zealand T20Is

(Web Desk) - Bangladesh take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series starting on Wednesday, 27 December with the visitors aiming to break their winless streak in the format in the country.

Bangladesh created history in the ODI series that they lost by registering their first ODI win in 19 attempts in New Zealand and will hope for the same in the shortest format, where they have lost nine out of nine matches against the Black Caps in this part of the world.

"We haven't won a T20 game over here. This was the same as one-day cricket but then we managed to win the last game," Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said on the eve of the first T20I in Napier.

The head coach felt that the win, which came at this very venue (Napier) in the final ODI will be a boost for the visitors.

"Certainly it will help mentally when you have a good win always you feel good and because you have done something you want to repeat again no matter what the format is and that will give us confidence leading into the T20Is."

Bangladesh have had a good run in T20Is in 2023, winning nine out of 11 matches, with series victories over England (3-0), Ireland (2-1) and Afghanistan (2-0).

They have a further 11 matches ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to finalise their combinations and this series will give them a good first look.

"We got 11 games now and then the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) as well but this is a national team so we are trying to get our combination and give the players kind of roles that they will play during the World Cup and so that's the plan," Hathurusingha said.

"Whether it's ideal or not that's all we got we have to get our plans and roles right within that period."

Bangladesh have only won nine matches in the Men's T20 World Cup's history and haven't ever gone past round two in the event and will want to turn that record around this time.