Haris Rauf comes out to bat without pads during BBL 2024

He was caught by surprise after his side Melbourne Stars lose three quick wickets

Sat, 23 Dec 2023 17:52:50 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan’s star pacer Haris Rauf entered the field for batting without pads for Melbourne Stars during the Big Bash League 2024 after his side lost quick wickets in match against Sydney Thunder.

The weird event was observed at the Lavington Sports Oval in Albury, the venue for the match. The No. 11 batter had to take the crease with no gloves, pads and helmet on as he didn’t put on the gear properly as his side lost three wickets in three balls.

Melbourne Stars were 172- 6 in 19.3 overs, but it soon changed to 172-9 in 19.5 overs when Rauf had to come out to bat.

In a viral video being shared on social media platform X, the player can be seen carrying his gloves and helmet in his hand and wearing no pads as he is in rush to reach the crease in order to avoid timed-out.

Rauf was stranded at the non-striking end when the final ball was delivered. The situation prompted the commentator to term it ‘circus’ during the BBL 2024.

