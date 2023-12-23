Live Reporting

PCB issues update on Abrar Ahmed's health

He will undergo a preliminary fitness test on December 25

MELBOURNE -Abrar Ahmed’s symptoms have significantly improved, and he has started bowling at 50 per cent intensity.

Although he has worked really well since his diagnosis in Canberra, he still is not 100 per cent asymptomatic, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a ss

Considering the nature of the injury and the workload required from a spinner in a Test match, Abrar is not yet ready and will therefore not be available for the second Test.

He will undergo a preliminary fitness test on 25 December, which will determine his probable return-to-play date. 

