Pakistan mull changes in playing XI for second Test against Australia

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz Ahmed

Fri, 22 Dec 2023

MELBOURNE (Dunya News) – Pakistan are likely to make changes in their playing XI for the second game of the three-match Test series against Australia.

Sources said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is likely to replace Sarfaraz Ahmed while Hasan Ali and Mir Hamza are in the race to replace Khurram Shahzad, who has been ruled out of series due to injury.

Furthermore, Faheem Ashraf would be dropped for the second Test to give an opportunity to spinner Sajid Khan.

The second Test will be played in Melbourne from December 26 to 30 as the hosts lead the series 1-0 after winning the first game in Perth.

