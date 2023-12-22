Imamul Haq celebrates birthday with teammates in Australia

The left-arm batter turns 28 on December 22

(Web Desk) – Birthday wishes pour in for Pakistan opener Imamul Haq as he turned 28 today (December 22).

The left-arm batter, who is currently in Australia to play a three-match Test series, celebrated the day with teammates in Melbourne.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared a video of the celebrations on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. It shows former skipper Babar Azam, pacer Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and others enjoying the cake-cutting ceremony.

In the first Test, Mr Haq scored 72 in two innings against Australia. The game was won by the hosts by 360 runs. The second Test match will be played from Dec 26 to 30.

