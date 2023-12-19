PCB lambasted for dropping Haris from T20I squad to face New Zealand

Wahab says Mohammad Haris has been rested during this series

LAHORE (Web Desk) The selection committee of Pakistan Cricket Board came under fire on Tuesday for not including batsman Mohammad Haris in the squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

The online grilling ensued soon after Wahab Riaz, chief selector men’s cricket team, announced 17-member squad for the New Zealand tour.

Mohammad Haris, who displayed notable performances in the T20 World Cup, was ignored from the team with Mr Riaz clarifying that he was rested to try other players who have done well in domestic cricket.

“Mohammad Haris has been rested during this series. We are well aware of his capabilities and he is part of our plans going forward. Shan Masood is also part of our plans and likewise has been rested for this series. We will call him up if we require him to fill any gaps in the team,” he defended the decision.

However, the decision did not sit well with the Haris fans, who started slamming the PCB for missing him for the tour. Following are some reactions shared by users on social media platform X, formerly Twitter:

Pakistan will be touring New Zealand immediately after their Test tour of Australia, with the last match to be played from 3 to 7 January 2024 in Sydney. The squad will depart for New Zealand from Lahore on 3 January 2024, while players who are currently in Australia for the Test series, will join them on 8 January 2024.

