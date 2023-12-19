Pakistan name squad led by Shaheen Afridi for New Zealand T20I series

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023 17:20:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced Shaheen Shah Afridi-led squad for the T20I bilateral series against New Zealand to be played in early January.

Shaheen Afridi's first assignment as full-time T20I captain will commence with the series in New Zealand beginning on Jan 12, a few days after the third and final Test of the ICC World Test Championship series against Australia.

Senior all-rounder Shadab Khan, who was the vice captain of the T20I squad in the Men's T20 World Cup last year, has been ruled out of the series because of an injury.

"Shadab Khan is a very important member of Pakistan T20 cricket. Unfortunately he suffered an ankle injury (during the National T20) and requires 2 further weeks of rehab. After that, he'll be available to bowl," chief selector Wahab Riaz said while announcing the squad regarding Shadab's absence.

Several other newbies got a look in with the squad having as many as three wicketkeepers.

Azam Khan, one of the three wicketkeepers, came in for special mention from Wahab Riaz.

"We have watched Azam Khan very closely. At times, you have to prefer skill over fitness. If a player can win you a match, that's more important than anything else," Riaz said.

The big-hitting batter will get a run at the No 6 spot according to the chief selector.

Twenty-year-old Haseebullah Khan, who impressed in the Pakistan Super League, is the other wicketkeeper in the squad.

Fast bowlers Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Ihsanullah were not considered as they are recovering and regaining fitness.

Pakistan squad: Shaheen Afridi (c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan.