Pakistan lose six wickets in Australia run chase

Pakistan have not won Test in Australia since 1995

Perth (Australia) (AFP) – Mitchell Marsh removed dangerman Babar Azam and Nathan Lyon claimed his 498th Test wicket as Pakistan suffered a mini collapse in the first Test at Perth on Saturday.

At lunch on day three, the visitors were 203-6 with Saud Shakeel not out 12 and Agha Salman on four, still 284 runs behind. But after lunch Pakistan lost two more wickets and were 245 for 8 when the last reports came in. Amir Jamal was playing on 3 and Salman on 13. Pakistan still needed 42 runs to avoid follow-on.

They began on 132-2 after building a solid foundation in chasing the home side's first innings 487, but were no match for Australia's top-class attack.

Stoic opener Imam-ul-Haq resumed on 38 and nightwatchman Khurram Shahzad on seven following skipper Shan Masood's dismissal shortly before stumps on Friday.

Shahzad, on his debut, lasted just two balls before Pat Cummins took out his middle stump in the first over with a full and straight delivery.

That brought Azam to the crease in his 50th Test, tentatively facing 13 balls before getting off the mark with a cover drive to the ropes off Cummins.

Biding his time against a seam attack finding bounce and speed on a pitch baked by the sun, he struck another in Cummins' next over to ensure the scoreboard ticked over.

At the other end, Haq continued chipping away and brought up a ninth Test 50, and his first in Australia, off a glacial 161 balls with a single off Lyon.

But the runs were hard to come by and when Marsh was introduced, he immediately made an impact, removing Azam for 21, with the former captain getting an edge that was collected by wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

It sparked a mini collapse, with Haq stumped for 62 when Lyon was brought back into the attack, charging down the wicket and missing in a lapse of concentration, with Carey whipping off the bails.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (3) lasted just six balls, no match to Mitchell Starc, whose swinging delivery sent the stumps flying.

