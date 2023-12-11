PM Kakar for comprehensive strategy to organise PSL-9 matches

Mon, 11 Dec 2023 23:36:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday directed to evolve a comprehensive strategy to organise the cricket matches of Pakistan Super League Season 9 ((PSL-9) across the country.

He was chairing an important meeting regarding the affairs of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here.

The prime minister was informed during the briefing presented by the PCB officials, that the PSL would be held in February 2024. The League matches would be held in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

The prime minister emphasized that the country’s interest and dignity should be kept on priority while appointing trainers, support staff and other officials in the PCB.

Moreover, he directed to conduct the elections of the Cricket Board Management Committee in an efficient manner.

PM Kakar highlighted that the game of cricket played an important role in uniting the entire nation culminating national spirit.

He said only through team work, Pakistan cricket team could unite and achieve success in every field.

The prime minister stressed the need to promote cricket in remote areas of the country as well.

“There is immense cricket talent in Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, that needed to be given a chance to be represented at the national level,” he added.

The prime minister directed that the restoration work of Quetta’s Bugti Stadium and Peshawar’s Arbab-e Niaz Stadium should be started immediately to hold international cricket matches there.

Similarly, he pointed out that Gwadar Cricket Stadium and Pissan Stadium in Nagar area of Gilgit-Baltistan could also be made capable of holding cricket matches.

The prime minister also directed the Cricket Board to conduct an immediate survey of Pissan Stadium in the Nagar District, adding that work for the rehabilitation of the existing cricket stadiums be started on an emergency basis.

In addition, the prime minister directed that a plan should be prepared for the establishment of new cricket stadiums equipped with modern facilities along with international standard hotels and shopping areas to promote the tourism as well.

He also directed to hand over the four cricket grounds in Islamabad to the PCB for the development of cricket.

The meeting was told that Pakistan would host the Cricket Champions Trophy. It was further told that the number of cricket associations in the country had been increased from six to 16 which would highlight the regional talent.

Additionally, construction of cricket infrastructure is underway in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Bahawalpur. Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, National Stadium Karachi and Multan Stadium are being converted to solar energy.

The meeting was also apprised about the measures being taken for the promotion of women’s cricket in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad, PCB Chairman Muhammad Zaka Ashraf and Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Chief Selector Wahab Riaz and relevant government officials attended the meeting. PCB officials Muhammad Hafeez, Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal participated via video link from Australia.

