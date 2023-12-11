Pakistan women look to continue winning streak in ODI series

Cricket Cricket Pakistan women look to continue winning streak in ODI series

Pakistan women look to continue winning streak in ODI series

Follow on Published On: Mon, 11 Dec 2023 17:35:36 PKT

QUEENSTOWN (Web Desk) – Nida Dar-led Pakistan women’s cricket team will be eying to repeat the heroics of the T20I series, when they take on New Zealand women’s team in the first of the three-match ODI series tomorrow at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

The second and third ODIs will be played on 15 and 18 December, respectively in Christchurch.

The first ODI will start at 11am local time, while the remaining two matches of the ODI series will begin at 1400 local time.

The ODIs are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, where Pakistan are positioned fifth with 14 points from 15 matches played so far in the championship. The hosts are in the sixth spot, earning 12 points from as many games.

In head-to-head, both sides have played 14 ODIs, and on 13 occasions, the hosts have won, while the only win for Pakistan women came in Sharjah in 2017, where captain Sana Mir, for her all-round performance, was named player of the match.

Former Pakistan Test opening batter Taufeeq Umar, currently working as batting coach with the women’s team, has played four Test matches in New Zealand. He toured with the Pakistan men’s team in 2003 and 2011 and scored two half-centuries in the two Test-match series in 2011.

Talking to PCB Digital, Taufeeq Umar, said: “Winning the T20I series against New Zealand Women was a historic achievement for us. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our players, and I am proud of how our batters took responsibility and delivered under pressure.

“The batters have shown great maturity and adaptability in the T20Is, and we are looking to carry that momentum into the upcoming ODI series. The conditions here pose a unique challenge, and our batters have done exceptionally well so far. They have played with a positive intent and I hope they will carry on with this in the ODIs.

“Facing a strong New Zealand Women's team in their backyard is always a challenge, but our batters are well-prepared. They have acclimatised to the conditions, and the experience gained in the T20Is will certainly play a crucial role in the ODIs.”

Pakistan squad:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

