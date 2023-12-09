Star players return as South Africa name ODI squad for Bangladesh series

Ayabonga Khaka, along with all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk are set to make return

(Web Desk) - Three key players return to South Africa's ODI mix for the upcoming three-match ICC Women's Championship series against Bangladesh.

Fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka, along with all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk, who were absent during the T20I series against Bangladesh – a series that concluded in a tie (1-1, with the second T20I resulting in no outcome) – are set to make their return to the side for the upcoming ODI leg.

However, the experienced Chloe Tryon, who was ruled out of the T20I series due to a groin injury, remains unavailable for selection as she continues her rehabilitation.

The squad features two uncapped ODI players in 20-year-old Eliz-Mari Marx, who made her international debut in the T20Is against Bangladesh, and Mieke de Ridder, who also has featured in only two T20Is so far. The team will be led by their recently appointed full-time captain Laura Wolvaardt.

"We extend heartfelt congratulations to the selected players for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh. Each athlete has demonstrated exceptional skill, commitment and hunger to succeed for their country.

“Special mention goes to the promising Eliz-Mari Marx, earning her maiden call-up—a testament to her talent and potential. We believe this squad is well-equipped to deliver an outstanding performance on the field."

Hilton Moreeng, the head coach of the Proteas Women, reflected on his team's recent performances and emphasized the importance of securing qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India 2025.

“I am very happy that we can continue to bring youngsters in to add to the experience we have. We know what is at stake, with both teams having successful ODI series recently, so for us, it's to make sure, particularly on home soil and after the way we started the T20Is, we can improve on that.

“It's a different ball game now; it's the ODIs and there's a lot at stake regarding qualification for the World Cup, so with the experience that we brought in now, we as a team feel very confident going into the series.

“We know what the six points will mean for us because post this tour, we will be finishing the year on a high, especially after the way the year started. We just want to ensure we stay focused, stick to our disciplines and execute on the day,” Moreeng added.

Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder*, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx*, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker.