PCB selection committee to meet next week ahead of New Zealand T20I series

The final squad is expected to be announced on January 2

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Dec 2023 16:30:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The national men’s selection committee headed by Wahab Riaz will convene on December 13 in Lahore to deliberate on selection matters regarding the upcoming five-match T20I series in New Zealand.

The selection committee will consider performances in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2023-24 in Karachi. Training camp for the T20I probables will commence at National Cricket Academy, Lahore on 25 December.

The final squad for the New Zealand T20I series is expected to be announced on January 2, 2024. The T20I series against New Zealand is set to begin on 12 January.

