New Zealand name uncapped duo for home Bangladesh ODI series

Cricket Cricket New Zealand name uncapped duo for home Bangladesh ODI series

New Zealand named two uncapped players in the squad for their home ODI series against Bangladesh.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Dec 2023 06:51:17 PKT

WELLINGTON (AFP) – New Zealand named two uncapped players on Thursday in the squad for their looming home one-day international series against Bangladesh.

The Black Caps are currently on tour in Bangladesh, but the teams meet again in New Zealand for three ODIs, starting on December 17 in Dunedin.

All-rounder Josh Clarkson and seamer Will O'Rourke have been called up for the first time, with hosts New Zealand resting several stars for the home series including Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.

Leg spinner Adi Ashok has earned a first call-up to the ODI squad after his Twenty20 debut last August against the United Arab Emirates.

Ashok will feature after the first ODI match when star leg spinner Ish Sodhi will play before taking a planned break after a busy few weeks including the World Cup in India.

Wicketkeeper Tom Latham captains the squad featuring seven players that reached the ODI World Cup semi-finals including breakout star Rachin Ravindra, who hit three centuries during the tournament.

With the Black Caps resting key players before home Tests against South Africa and Australia next year, New Zealand selector Sam Wells said the whiteball series against Bangladesh is a chance to blood new players.

"As we've seen in the ongoing Test series and the ODI Series in September, Bangladesh is a quality international side and we know it will present a strong challenge on this return tour," Wells added.

The Black Caps have a lengthy injury list including Michael Bracewell and Lockie Ferguson, who are both sidelined by Achilles tendon injuries.

Veteran seam bowler Trent Boult has made himself unavailable for the home matches against Bangladesh.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (captain), Adi Ashok, Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

