Mushfiqur Rahim falls to rare dismissal

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 06 Dec 2023 20:15:48 PKT

(Web Desk) – Mushfiqur Rahim became the first Bangladesh batsman to be dismissed for obstructing the field on the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand in Dhaka.

Mushfiqur, 36, handled the ball as it bounced away from him while defending a delivery from Kyle Jamieson.

Mushfiqur was given out obstructing the field in the 41st over, leaving his side five down as he became only the first Bangladesh Men's batter to be dismissed in this fashion.

The veteran batter defended the ball and extended his right hand to keep the ball away which looked to come out of instinct albeit the ball was far from the stumps. Mushfiqur was confounded as to what unfolded next.

New Zealand players appealed and the on-field umpires sent the decision to the third umpire to review. The TV umpire was satisfied after watching the replays that Mushfiqur stopped the ball deliberately and was given out.

Since 2017, handling the ball has been included within the ambit of obstructing the field. According to the ICC press release, the Laws of Cricket regarding this rule after the update reads as follows:

37.1.1 Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, and while the ball is in play, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. See also Law 34 (Hit the ball twice).

37.1.2 The striker is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of 37.2, in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket.

With the ball still in play and Mushfiqur 'wilfully' pushing the ball away, he had to be sent back to the dressing room after scoring 35 off 83 balls.

Mushfiqur's dismissal is also the first batter to be dismissed for obstructing the field in Tests since the rule update in 2017. While previously, seven batters have been given out 'handling the ball' in Tests history.