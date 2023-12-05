Moin Khan appointed team director of Quetta Gladiators

(Web Desk) – The Quetta Gladiators have decided to appoint Pakistan’s former captain and Moin Khan as team director.

Khan has been serving the team as the head coach since season-1 of the Pakistan Super League and has had prolific achievements under his coaching tenure.

The team won the championship in 2019 and were twice runners-up under his guidance.

The whole team and management extended their best wishes to the newly appointed team director and believed that the team will dominate in the country’s premier cricket league through his skills and wisdom.

