India name squads for England T20Is and home Tests

India's 2023-24 home cricket season is set to commence with an exciting series of matches

(Web Desk) - India have named the women's squads for the T20Is against England starting next week and the one-off Tests against England and Australia following that.

The squads have been named for the England T20Is and the two Tests following that with the white-ball squad for the Australia series to be named later.

The action begins with a three-match T20I series against England, scheduled from December 6 to 10 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This series promises to be a thrilling encounter between two strong teams.

Following the T20Is, the teams will gear up for a one-off Test from December 14 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Additionally, a Test match against Australia is scheduled from December 21 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Test cricket will feature for the first time in India women's home season since 2014. The Indian team has played only two Tests since, both away fixtures, against England and Australia in 2021. The side performed well in both games and managed to walk away with honours even.

Fixtures:

v England, 1st T20I - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Dec 6 - 7:00 PM IST

v England, 2nd T20I - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Dec 9 - 7:00 PM IST

v England, 3rd T20I - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Dec 10 - 7:00 PM IST

v England, Test - DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, Dec 14-17 - 9:30 AM IST

v Australia, Test - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, Dec 21-24 - 9:30 AM IST

