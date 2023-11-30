Uganda seal spot at T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe fail to qualify

Cricket Cricket Uganda seal spot at T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe fail to qualify

Uganda seal spot at T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe fail to qualify

Follow on Published On: Thu, 30 Nov 2023 23:03:09 PKT

(Reuters) – Uganda booked their spot at next year's T20 World Cup following a nine-wicket win over Rwanda in an African qualifier on Thursday, while Zimbabwe missed out despite beating Kenya.

Uganda are the last of 20 teams to qualify for the tournament in West Indies and the United States, joining Namibia, who secured qualification for the World Cup earlier this week.

This will be Uganda's first-ever appearance at an ICC World Cup. They become the fifth African nation to feature at a T20 World Cup.

Uganda's victory over Rwanda also ensured that Zimbabwe, who have played at six of the eight editions of the World Cup, missed the cut.