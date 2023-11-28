Pakistan youngster eager to grasp Test chance in Australia

Pakistan youngster eager to grasp Test chance in Australia

Pakistan travel to Australia for a three-match series

Published On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 09:09:15 PKT

(Web Desk) - Boom youngster Saim Ayub has promised to stay fearless should he earn a first Test cap for Pakistan during next month's tour of Australia.

Pakistan travel to Australia for a three-match series as part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship and Ayub is in the running for selection after he was named in an 18-player squad earlier this month.

While Ayub is yet to earn a Test debut, the 21-year-old has already featured for Pakistan in eight T20I contests this year and has further impressed at domestic level with a large sum of runs for Karachi Whites in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The next step for Ayub will be to translate that strong form in Pakistan to the international arena and the confident left-hander is adamant he won't change his aggressive approach should he earn selection in Australia.

“The approach should stay fearless but sometimes you have to play according to the conditions, you’ve to give respect to the bowlers when they are dominating," Ayub said.

"The momentum keeps shifting during the match, sometimes it’s with the bowlers and other times it’s with the batters and you have to adjust accordingly.

“Having a fearless approach doesn’t mean that you always have to hit the ball hard. Some sessions have to be played with a run-rate of three, some with that of five.

“As far as expectations are concerned, I am looking forward to the opportunity of playing for Pakistan and win matches for the team."

Pakistan seemingly have a wealth of options within their top-order, with Ayub battling it out with regular openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq to tackle the new ball and new skipper Shan Masood and former captain Babar Azam likely to round out a strong top four.

Ayub will get chances to impress though, with Pakistan scheduled to take on an Australian Prime Minister’s XI in a four-day contest from December 6 ahead of the first Test in Perth commencing on December 14.

And while Pakistan haven't won a Test match in Australia for almost 28 years, Ayub is looking forward to the challenge as his side attempts to remain unbeaten in the current World Test Championship cycle.

“I think it will be fun playing cricket there (in Australia),” Ayub said.

“You’ve to push yourself out of your comfort zone and when there are challenges, there is growth as well and that excites me as a player.

“Players decide for themselves if they want to look at conditions as easy or difficult. What’s more important is the clarity of thought and being fearless with your approach.”

Pakistan Test squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi.

